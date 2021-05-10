TuSimple (NASDAQ:TSP) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell

Investment analysts at Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell assumed coverage on shares of TuSimple (NASDAQ:TSP) in a report issued on Monday, Briefing.com reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $75.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 101.13% from the company’s current price.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on TSP. Cowen began coverage on TuSimple in a research note on Monday. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler started coverage on TuSimple in a research report on Monday. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley started coverage on TuSimple in a research report on Monday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $48.00 target price on the stock. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on TuSimple in a research report on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $60.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird started coverage on TuSimple in a research report on Monday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $48.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. TuSimple has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $56.60.

Get TuSimple alerts:

NASDAQ:TSP opened at $37.29 on Monday. TuSimple has a 12-month low of $32.13 and a 12-month high of $41.50.

In other TuSimple news, CFO Patrick Dillon bought 2,500 shares of TuSimple stock in a transaction on Monday, April 19th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $40.00 per share, with a total value of $100,000.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 2,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $100,000. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director Karen C. Francis bought 7,142 shares of TuSimple stock in a transaction on Monday, April 19th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $40.00 per share, for a total transaction of $285,680.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here

TuSimple Company Profile

TuSimple Holdings Inc, an autonomous technology company, develops autonomous technology specifically designed for semi-trucks in the United States and internationally. It intends to produce a line of purpose-built (Level 4) L4 autonomous semi-trucks for the North American market. The company operates its Autonomous Freight Network (AFN) L4 autonomous semi-trucks equipped with its autonomous driving technology.

Featured Story: How are the companies in the S&P 500 selected?



Receive News & Ratings for TuSimple Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TuSimple and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.