TuSimple (NASDAQ:TSP) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell

Investment analysts at Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell assumed coverage on shares of TuSimple (NASDAQ:TSP) in a report issued on Monday, Briefing.com reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $75.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 101.13% from the company’s current price.
Several other analysts have also issued reports on TSP. Cowen began coverage on TuSimple in a research note on Monday. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler started coverage on TuSimple in a research report on Monday. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley started coverage on TuSimple in a research report on Monday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $48.00 target price on the stock. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on TuSimple in a research report on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $60.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird started coverage on TuSimple in a research report on Monday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $48.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. TuSimple has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $56.60.
NASDAQ:TSP opened at $37.29 on Monday. TuSimple has a 12-month low of $32.13 and a 12-month high of $41.50.
TuSimple Company Profile
TuSimple Holdings Inc, an autonomous technology company, develops autonomous technology specifically designed for semi-trucks in the United States and internationally. It intends to produce a line of purpose-built (Level 4) L4 autonomous semi-trucks for the North American market. The company operates its Autonomous Freight Network (AFN) L4 autonomous semi-trucks equipped with its autonomous driving technology.
