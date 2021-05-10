U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc. (NYSE:USPH) COO Sells $214,623.81 in Stock

U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc. (NYSE:USPH) COO Graham D. Reeve sold 1,819 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.99, for a total value of $214,623.81. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Graham D. Reeve also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, March 1st, Graham D. Reeve sold 1,200 shares of U.S. Physical Therapy stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.50, for a total value of $139,800.00.

Shares of USPH traded up $1.42 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $120.58. 1,223 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 74,609. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc. has a 1-year low of $64.30 and a 1-year high of $143.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.56 billion, a PE ratio of 50.71 and a beta of 1.45. The business has a fifty day moving average of $111.12 and a 200-day moving average of $114.83.

U.S. Physical Therapy (NYSE:USPH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.17. U.S. Physical Therapy had a return on equity of 11.20% and a net margin of 7.21%. The business had revenue of $112.37 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $110.36 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.30 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc. will post 2.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.16%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 13th. U.S. Physical Therapy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.65%.

USPH has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group raised U.S. Physical Therapy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $130.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Monday. Zacks Investment Research lowered U.S. Physical Therapy from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Barrington Research raised U.S. Physical Therapy from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $130.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC increased its holdings in U.S. Physical Therapy by 4,740.0% in the first quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 242 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 237 shares during the last quarter. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new stake in U.S. Physical Therapy in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC bought a new stake in U.S. Physical Therapy in the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Veriti Management LLC bought a new stake in U.S. Physical Therapy in the fourth quarter valued at about $68,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in U.S. Physical Therapy by 44.4% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter.

U.S. Physical Therapy Company Profile

U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates outpatient physical therapy clinics that provide pre-and post-operative care and treatment for orthopedic-related disorders, sports-related injuries, preventative care, rehabilitation of injured workers, and neurological-related injuries.

