UBS Group Increases Bombardier, Inc. Class B (TSE:BBD.B) Price Target to C$1.00

Bombardier, Inc. Class B (TSE:BBD.B) had its target price raised by stock analysts at UBS Group from C$0.60 to C$1.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. UBS Group’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 12.36% from the stock’s previous close.

BBD.B has been the topic of a number of other reports. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price target on Bombardier, Inc. Class B from C$0.57 to C$0.73 and gave the company a “na” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. CIBC raised their target price on Bombardier, Inc. Class B from C$0.50 to C$0.80 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Scotiabank boosted their target price on Bombardier, Inc. Class B from C$0.65 to C$0.80 in a research note on Friday, March 5th. ATB Capital increased their price target on shares of Bombardier, Inc. Class B from C$0.60 to C$0.85 in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Finally, TD Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Bombardier, Inc. Class B from C$1.15 to C$1.20 and gave the stock a “speculative buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Bombardier, Inc. Class B presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$0.95.

Shares of BBD.B stock traded down C$0.05 during trading hours on Monday, reaching C$0.89. 5,013,062 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,300,719. The business’s fifty day moving average is C$0.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$0.61. The firm has a market capitalization of C$2.15 billion and a P/E ratio of -1.96. Bombardier, Inc. Class B has a 12-month low of C$0.26 and a 12-month high of C$1.05.

Bombardier Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells transportation equipment worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Business Aircraft, Commercial Aircraft, Aerostructures and Engineering Services, and Transportation. The Business Aircraft segment designs, manufactures, and provides aftermarket support for Learjet, Challenger, and Global business jets.

