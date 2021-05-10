UBS Group Reaffirms Buy Rating for International Consolidated Airlines Group (OTCMKTS:ICAGY)

International Consolidated Airlines Group (OTCMKTS:ICAGY)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by analysts at UBS Group in a note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of International Consolidated Airlines Group in a research note on Thursday, April 8th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of International Consolidated Airlines Group in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of International Consolidated Airlines Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of International Consolidated Airlines Group in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, AlphaValue upgraded shares of International Consolidated Airlines Group to a “reduce” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $77.50.

Get International Consolidated Airlines Group alerts:

International Consolidated Airlines Group stock traded up $0.24 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $5.91. 547,000 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 641,524. The firm has a market cap of $5.87 billion, a P/E ratio of -0.37 and a beta of 2.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.40. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.68 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.64. International Consolidated Airlines Group has a 1-year low of $2.39 and a 1-year high of $14.23.

International Consolidated Airlines Group, SA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of passenger and cargo transportation services in the United Kingdom, Spain, Ireland, the United States, and rest of the world. The company operates under the British Airways, Iberia, Vueling, Aer Lingus, and LEVEL brands.

Recommended Story: How much can an individual set aside as a catch-up contribution?

Receive News & Ratings for International Consolidated Airlines Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Consolidated Airlines Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.