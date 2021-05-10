UDR (NYSE:UDR) PT Raised to $53.00

UDR (NYSE:UDR) had its target price increased by Morgan Stanley from $51.00 to $53.00 in a report published on Thursday, Price Targets.com reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an overweight rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

UDR has been the topic of several other reports. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of UDR from an underweight rating to a neutral rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $35.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of UDR from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $39.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of UDR in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. They set a sector perform rating and a $45.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of UDR from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $46.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of UDR from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $43.91.

Shares of NYSE:UDR opened at $46.29 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $44.94 and its 200 day moving average price is $40.40. UDR has a 12 month low of $29.34 and a 12 month high of $47.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 4.55 and a quick ratio of 4.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 105.21, a P/E/G ratio of 4.75 and a beta of 0.77.

UDR (NYSE:UDR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.46). UDR had a return on equity of 4.83% and a net margin of 10.91%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that UDR will post 2.04 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 9th were issued a $0.3625 dividend. This is an increase from UDR’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 8th. This represents a $1.45 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.13%. UDR’s payout ratio is presently 69.71%.

In related news, CEO Thomas W. Toomey sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.53, for a total transaction of $1,821,200.00. Also, CEO Thomas W. Toomey sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.40, for a total transaction of $444,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,193,726 shares in the company, valued at approximately $53,001,434.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.69% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in UDR during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new stake in UDR during the first quarter worth about $34,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in UDR by 422.7% during the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 784 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 634 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in UDR during the fourth quarter worth about $54,000. Finally, Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in UDR during the fourth quarter worth about $56,000. 97.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

UDR Company Profile

UDR, Inc (NYSE: UDR), an S&P 500 company, is a leading multifamily real estate investment trust with a demonstrated performance history of delivering superior and dependable returns by successfully managing, buying, selling, developing and redeveloping attractive real estate communities in targeted U.S.

