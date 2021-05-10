Ultiledger Trading Down 16.6% Over Last Week (ULT)

Ultiledger (CURRENCY:ULT) traded 19.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on May 10th. Over the last week, Ultiledger has traded 16.6% lower against the U.S. dollar. Ultiledger has a market capitalization of $41.77 million and $139,544.00 worth of Ultiledger was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Ultiledger coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0177 or 0.00000032 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $47.77 or 0.00085852 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 11.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.60 or 0.00019046 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001797 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $36.32 or 0.00065273 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $59.39 or 0.00106725 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $439.58 or 0.00789972 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $29.32 or 0.00052692 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4,973.74 or 0.08938334 BTC.

Ultiledger Profile

Ultiledger (CRYPTO:ULT) is a coin. Its genesis date was July 27th, 2018. Ultiledger’s total supply is 4,500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,364,828,294 coins. The official website for Ultiledger is www.ultiledger.io . Ultiledger’s official Twitter account is @Ultiledgerio . The official message board for Ultiledger is medium.com/@ultiledger.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Ultiledger aims to help any organization (Contains government, business, industry clusters or individuals and communities) that needs to build trust through a new generation of blockchain protocols at a low cost and rapid construction of a distributed financial book of bank-grade security; zero-cost transaction settlement within the ecosystem; improved security, privacy, efficiency and capital availability of the system through the combination of the main chain and sub-chains. Any tangible assets or intangible rights can be issued into digital assets on Ultiledger, completing functions such as confirmation, notarization, trading, circulation, etc., and finally achieving “credit circulation, asset circulation, value circulation”. ULT is the abbreviation of the Ultiledger project's native Token. To some extent, ULT can be regarded as the “gold” of the digital domain, serving as the pricing unit for everything within the ecosystem (including various Tokens); all economic activities will be settled using ULT; the establishment and maintenance of all relationships will also depend on ULT. As the foundation of Ultiledger’s economic ecosystem, ULT will have all the functions of money for social and economic activities – a unit of account, a medium of exchange, a standard of deferred payment, and a store of value. “

Buying and Selling Ultiledger

