UniCredit (BIT:UCG) Given a €9.00 Price Target by Barclays Analysts

May 10th, 2021

Barclays set a €9.00 ($10.59) target price on UniCredit (BIT:UCG) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on UCG. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €9.80 ($11.53) target price on shares of UniCredit and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €9.00 ($10.59) price target on shares of UniCredit and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €10.00 ($11.76) price target on shares of UniCredit and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, April 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €12.30 ($14.47) price target on shares of UniCredit and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, UBS Group set a €11.70 ($13.76) price target on shares of UniCredit and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of €9.99 ($11.75).

UniCredit has a fifty-two week low of €12.82 ($15.08) and a fifty-two week high of €18.38 ($21.62).

UniCredit Company Profile

UniCredit S.p.A. operates as a commercial bank. The company operates through Commercial Banking Italy, Commercial Banking Germany, Commercial Banking Austria, Corporate & Investment Banking, and Central Eastern Europe segments. It offers retail, corporate, and private banking services; investment services; leasing and factoring services; transactional, investment, and credit products and services; insurance solutions; and structured financing, hedging, and treasury solutions.

