UniCredit’s (UNCFF) Hold Rating Reaffirmed at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Posted by on May 10th, 2021

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated their hold rating on shares of UniCredit (OTCMKTS:UNCFF) in a research report report published on Friday, The Fly reports.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of UniCredit in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. They set an equal weight rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of UniCredit from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. UBS Group raised shares of UniCredit from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Finally, Societe Generale raised shares of UniCredit from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $11.00.

Shares of UniCredit stock opened at $11.05 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.51 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $10.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.88. UniCredit has a 52 week low of $6.65 and a 52 week high of $11.51.

About UniCredit

UniCredit S.p.A. operates as a commercial bank. The company operates through Commercial Banking Italy, Commercial Banking Germany, Commercial Banking Austria, Corporate & Investment Banking, and Central Eastern Europe segments. It offers retail, corporate, and private banking services; investment services; leasing and factoring services; transactional, investment, and credit products and services; insurance solutions; and structured financing, hedging, and treasury solutions.

