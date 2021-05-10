United States Steel (NYSE:X) Upgraded to “Outperform” at Credit Suisse Group

United States Steel (NYSE:X) was upgraded by equities research analysts at Credit Suisse Group from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a $35.00 price objective on the basic materials company’s stock, up from their prior price objective of $15.00. Credit Suisse Group’s price objective points to a potential upside of 25.67% from the company’s previous close.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on X. TheStreet upgraded shares of United States Steel from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Argus reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of United States Steel in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of United States Steel from $18.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of United States Steel in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of United States Steel from $21.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. United States Steel currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.33.

Shares of NYSE:X opened at $27.85 on Monday. United States Steel has a 52-week low of $6.58 and a 52-week high of $27.94. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $23.16 and a 200 day moving average of $18.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.51 billion, a PE ratio of -2.74 and a beta of 2.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 2.30.

United States Steel (NYSE:X) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The basic materials company reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.17. United States Steel had a negative net margin of 16.25% and a negative return on equity of 18.78%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that United States Steel will post -5.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other United States Steel news, SVP Scott D. Buckiso sold 9,148 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.00, for a total value of $210,404.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 124,197 shares in the company, valued at $2,856,531. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Christine S. Breves sold 24,282 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.54, for a total transaction of $620,162.28. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 203,972 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,209,444.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 88,430 shares of company stock valued at $2,109,816. 1.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of United States Steel by 2.5% during the first quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 21,660 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $567,000 after buying an additional 530 shares during the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of United States Steel by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 12,644 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $212,000 after buying an additional 715 shares during the last quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC grew its holdings in shares of United States Steel by 3.1% during the first quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 28,346 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $742,000 after buying an additional 864 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of United States Steel by 77.9% during the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,014 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 882 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of United States Steel by 287.9% during the first quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,280 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 950 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.36% of the company’s stock.

United States Steel Corporation produces and sells flat-rolled and tubular steel products primarily in North America and Europe. It operates through three segments: North American Flat-Rolled (Flat-Rolled), U. S. Steel Europe (USSE), and Tubular Products (Tubular). The Flat-Rolled segment offers slabs, strip mill plates, sheets and tin mill products, as well as all iron ore and coke.

