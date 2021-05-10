US Ecology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECOL) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $238.30 Million

Equities research analysts expect US Ecology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECOL) to post $238.30 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for US Ecology’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $238.60 million and the lowest is $238.00 million. US Ecology reported sales of $213.92 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 11.4%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, August 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that US Ecology will report full year sales of $973.70 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $971.40 million to $976.00 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $1.03 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover US Ecology.

US Ecology (NASDAQ:ECOL) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The business services provider reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.03. US Ecology had a negative net margin of 32.51% and a positive return on equity of 2.55%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on ECOL. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of US Ecology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. TheStreet upgraded shares of US Ecology from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new stake in US Ecology in the 4th quarter worth about $276,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of US Ecology by 28.4% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,404,448 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $51,024,000 after buying an additional 310,485 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its stake in shares of US Ecology by 13.0% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 34,784 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,136,000 after buying an additional 4,008 shares in the last quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of US Ecology during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $205,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of US Ecology by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,833,831 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $175,613,000 after buying an additional 272,219 shares in the last quarter. 86.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ECOL stock traded down $1.16 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $42.09. The stock had a trading volume of 109,224 shares, compared to its average volume of 150,604. The firm has a market cap of $1.33 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.38 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a current ratio of 2.38, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. US Ecology has a 1-year low of $26.69 and a 1-year high of $45.72. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $42.36 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $38.14.

US Ecology Company Profile

US Ecology, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides environmental services to commercial and government entities in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Mexico, internationally. It operates through three segments: Waste Solutions, Field Services, and Energy Waste. The Waste Solutions segment offers specialty waste management services, including treatment, disposal, beneficial re-use, and recycling of hazardous, non-hazardous, and other specialty waste at company-owned treatment, storage, and disposal facilities, as well as wastewater treatment services.

