Utrust Trading 12.5% Lower Over Last 7 Days (UTK)

Utrust (CURRENCY:UTK) traded down 7.4% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on May 10th. One Utrust coin can currently be purchased for about $0.68 or 0.00001214 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, Utrust has traded down 12.5% against the US dollar. Utrust has a market capitalization of $306.51 million and $72.91 million worth of Utrust was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $46.99 or 0.00083749 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 11.6% against the dollar and now trades at $10.63 or 0.00018938 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001782 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $36.29 or 0.00064680 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $59.32 or 0.00105741 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $436.45 or 0.00777935 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $29.10 or 0.00051865 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4,996.83 or 0.08906457 BTC.

Utrust Profile

Utrust is a coin. It was first traded on December 28th, 2017. Utrust’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 450,000,000 coins. The official website for Utrust is utrust.com . Utrust’s official message board is medium.com/utrust . Utrust’s official Twitter account is @UTRUST_Official and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Utrust is /r/UTRUST_Official and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “The UTRUST platform aims to provide the consumer protection that buyers take for granted in traditional online purchases – acting as a mediator, resolving conflicts and enabling the possibility of refunds to mitigate fraud, while shielding the merchant from crypto-market volatility. The project wants to enable fast transactions, lower fees, and low cross-border transaction friction, enabling merchants to sell to a growing worldwide audience of crypto-holders. The project aspires to 'build a payment API for marketplace integration that will become the crypto-equivalent of PayPal. “

Buying and Selling Utrust

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Utrust directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Utrust should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Utrust using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

