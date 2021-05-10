UWM Holdings Co. Class (NYSE:UWMC) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $1.37 Billion

Wall Street analysts forecast that UWM Holdings Co. Class (NYSE:UWMC) will post $1.37 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for UWM Holdings Co. Class’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $1.36 billion and the highest is $1.37 billion. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Monday, May 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that UWM Holdings Co. Class will report full year sales of $5.09 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $4.90 billion to $5.28 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $5.28 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.21 billion to $5.36 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover UWM Holdings Co. Class.

UWMC has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of UWM Holdings Co. Class in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $10.50 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of UWM Holdings Co. Class from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 20th. Barclays started coverage on shares of UWM Holdings Co. Class in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $10.00 target price on the stock. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of UWM Holdings Co. Class in a report on Monday, March 1st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $10.50 price objective on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of UWM Holdings Co. Class in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.00 target price for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $10.60.

Shares of NYSE UWMC traded down $0.24 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $6.72. The company had a trading volume of 8,853,589 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,231,284. UWM Holdings Co. Class has a 52 week low of $6.60 and a 52 week high of $14.38. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $7.81.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 6th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 10th were given a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 9th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.95%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of UWM Holdings Co. Class in the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in UWM Holdings Co. Class in the first quarter valued at $2,557,000. BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in shares of UWM Holdings Co. Class during the 1st quarter valued at $10,607,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of UWM Holdings Co. Class during the 1st quarter valued at $84,000. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of UWM Holdings Co. Class during the 1st quarter valued at $29,000.

UWM Holdings Corporation engages in the residential mortgage lending business in the United States. The company originates mortgage loans through wholesale channel. It originates primarily conforming and government loans in 50 states and the District of Columbia. The company was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Pontiac, Michigan.

