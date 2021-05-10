VAALCO Energy (EGY) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

VAALCO Energy (NYSE:EGY) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, May 12th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.18 per share for the quarter. Parties that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

VAALCO Energy (NYSE:EGY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 9th. The energy company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter. VAALCO Energy had a positive return on equity of 27.98% and a negative net margin of 56.93%. The business had revenue of $12.56 million during the quarter.

EGY stock opened at $2.71 on Monday. VAALCO Energy has a 1-year low of $0.78 and a 1-year high of $3.48. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $2.36 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $156.67 million, a P/E ratio of -3.61 and a beta of 2.51.

Separately, Roth Capital restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $4.00 price target on shares of VAALCO Energy in a research note on Monday, April 19th.

About VAALCO Energy

VAALCO Energy, Inc, an independent energy company, acquires, explores for, develops, and produces crude oil and natural gas. The company holds Etame production sharing contract related to the Etame Marin block located offshore in the Republic of Gabon in West Africa. It also owns interests in an undeveloped block offshore Equatorial Guinea, West Africa.

