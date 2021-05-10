Valhi (NYSE:VHI) Shares Gap Down to $30.20

Valhi, Inc. (NYSE:VHI)’s share price gapped down before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $30.20, but opened at $29.00. Valhi shares last traded at $29.00, with a volume of 100 shares traded.

The company has a market capitalization of $807.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.42 and a beta of 1.84. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $23.85 and a 200-day moving average price of $18.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 2.94 and a current ratio of 4.64.

Valhi (NYSE:VHI) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 11th. The basic materials company reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $516.80 million during the quarter. Valhi had a return on equity of 5.65% and a net margin of 2.38%.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 15th were given a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 12th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.12%.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of VHI. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in shares of Valhi by 55,150.0% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,420 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 4,412 shares during the period. Marquette Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Valhi in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $141,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Valhi in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $346,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of Valhi by 20.1% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 50,663 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $770,000 after purchasing an additional 8,473 shares during the period. Finally, Invenomic Capital Management LP grew its position in shares of Valhi by 9.2% in the 4th quarter. Invenomic Capital Management LP now owns 61,572 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $936,000 after purchasing an additional 5,192 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 2.14% of the company’s stock.

About Valhi (NYSE:VHI)

Valhi, Inc engages in the chemicals, component products, and real estate management and development businesses in the Asia Pacific, Europe, North America, and internationally. The company's Chemicals segment produces and markets titanium dioxide pigments (TiO2), which are white inorganic pigments used in various applications by paint, plastics, decorative laminate, and paper manufacturers.

