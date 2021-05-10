Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG) Shares Acquired by Oxler Private Wealth LLC

Oxler Private Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG) by 590.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,666 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 9,121 shares during the period. Oxler Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $1,568,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,787,711 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,381,732,000 after buying an additional 191,508 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 6,734,064 shares of the company’s stock worth $950,648,000 after buying an additional 335,837 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 10.1% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,737,469 shares of the company’s stock worth $527,618,000 after buying an additional 341,613 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 8.4% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,731,743 shares of the company’s stock worth $385,640,000 after buying an additional 211,468 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,392,890 shares of the company’s stock worth $337,804,000 after purchasing an additional 16,604 shares during the last quarter.

VIG opened at $157.00 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $150.14 and a 200-day moving average of $141.85. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 1-year low of $107.08 and a 1-year high of $156.91.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

