Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VSGX) Shares Purchased by Hanson & Doremus Investment Management

Hanson & Doremus Investment Management boosted its position in Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VSGX) by 74.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 58,944 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 25,242 shares during the period. Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF makes up approximately 0.8% of Hanson & Doremus Investment Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management owned 0.18% of Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF worth $3,617,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Susquehanna International Group LLP increased its stake in shares of Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF by 6,938.1% in the 4th quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 1,251,649 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,185,000 after purchasing an additional 1,233,865 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF by 79.4% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 309,535 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,346,000 after buying an additional 136,954 shares in the last quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF by 135.1% in the 1st quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 177,466 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,891,000 after purchasing an additional 101,995 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning boosted its position in Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF by 23.2% in the 4th quarter. Creative Planning now owns 441,580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,172,000 after buying an additional 83,063 shares during the period. Finally, Charter Oak Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,718,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA VSGX traded down $0.28 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $64.00. The company had a trading volume of 15,251 shares, compared to its average volume of 184,293. Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF has a 52-week low of $42.60 and a 52-week high of $64.38. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $62.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $59.85.

