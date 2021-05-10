Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) Position Trimmed by Black Diamond Financial LLC

Black Diamond Financial LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) by 3.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 88,263 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,776 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF comprises about 1.8% of Black Diamond Financial LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Black Diamond Financial LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $4,335,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in VEA. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $1,527,116,000. Creative Planning increased its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 6.1% during the fourth quarter. Creative Planning now owns 77,763,966 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,671,238,000 after purchasing an additional 4,489,121 shares during the last quarter. Betterment LLC increased its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 74,144,935 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,500,382,000 after purchasing an additional 4,013,261 shares during the last quarter. Foster Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $84,279,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 9.6% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 19,960,408 shares of the company’s stock worth $942,331,000 after acquiring an additional 1,740,932 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF alerts:

Shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF stock traded up $0.07 during trading on Monday, hitting $52.21. 178,891 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,605,584. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $50.34 and its 200 day moving average is $47.62. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 12 month low of $34.12 and a 12 month high of $52.16.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VEA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.