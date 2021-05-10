Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VGIT) Position Increased by Keystone Wealth Partners

Keystone Wealth Partners grew its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VGIT) by 21.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 38,049 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,713 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares makes up approximately 1.7% of Keystone Wealth Partners’ holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Keystone Wealth Partners’ holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $2,558,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 205.9% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 936 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 630 shares during the period. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares during the third quarter valued at approximately $225,000. Tri Star Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 32.9% during the 4th quarter. Tri Star Advisors Inc. now owns 7,930 shares of the company’s stock valued at $547,000 after purchasing an additional 1,965 shares during the period. Parkside Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 27.2% in the fourth quarter. Parkside Advisors LLC now owns 4,355 shares of the company’s stock worth $302,000 after purchasing an additional 930 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mountain Capital Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares in the fourth quarter worth $596,000.

VGIT stock opened at $67.83 on Monday. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares has a 12 month low of $67.09 and a 12 month high of $70.86. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $67.52 and a two-hundred day moving average of $68.74.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 4th were issued a dividend of $0.062 per share. This represents a $0.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.10%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 3rd.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares Profile

Vanguard Intermediate Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

