Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB) Shares Bought by Avestar Capital LLC

Avestar Capital LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB) by 47.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,592 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,793 shares during the period. Avestar Capital LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $1,262,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of VB. Kinloch Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Sittner & Nelson LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Winch Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 97.1% in the fourth quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 138 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the period. Professional Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 49.1% in the fourth quarter. Professional Financial Advisors LLC now owns 161 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the period. Finally, Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 257.5% during the first quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 143 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA VB traded down $0.57 on Monday, hitting $222.99. 6,128 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 831,707. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $121.00 and a twelve month high of $227.82. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $218.49 and its 200-day moving average price is $201.07.

