Vanilla Network Trading Up 3.5% Over Last Week (VNLA)

Vanilla Network (CURRENCY:VNLA) traded 4.1% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on May 10th. One Vanilla Network coin can now be purchased for about $34.23 or 0.00059079 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Vanilla Network has a market capitalization of $24.01 million and $101,025.00 worth of Vanilla Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Vanilla Network has traded 3.5% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001726 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.56 or 0.00002697 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $39.98 or 0.00068997 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 161% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $143.29 or 0.00247284 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $693.05 or 0.01196010 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.11 or 0.00003643 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $17.36 or 0.00029961 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $436.38 or 0.00753068 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $58,020.69 or 1.00126998 BTC.

Vanilla Network’s total supply is 846,442 coins and its circulating supply is 701,312 coins. Vanilla Network’s official Twitter account is @VanillaNetwork1 . The official website for Vanilla Network is vanilla.network . The Reddit community for Vanilla Network is https://reddit.com/r/vanillatoken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Vanilla Network’s official message board is medium.com/@mar_one1

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Vanilla Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Vanilla Network should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Vanilla Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

