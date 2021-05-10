Vantage Investment Partners LLC Has $12.70 Million Holdings in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX)

Vantage Investment Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) by 1.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 129,543 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,931 shares during the period. Vantage Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Paychex were worth $12,698,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AGF Investments Inc. bought a new position in Paychex in the 4th quarter valued at $25,691,000. Mountain Capital Investment Advisors Inc increased its holdings in Paychex by 19.6% in the first quarter. Mountain Capital Investment Advisors Inc now owns 15,516 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,494,000 after purchasing an additional 2,543 shares during the last quarter. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Paychex in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $329,000. Distillate Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Paychex in the 4th quarter valued at $1,658,000. Finally, Northwest Investment Counselors LLC raised its position in shares of Paychex by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC now owns 39,080 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,641,000 after purchasing an additional 287 shares during the period. 70.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:PAYX traded up $1.53 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $102.54. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,619 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,881,028. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $97.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of $92.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.28. Paychex, Inc. has a 1 year low of $60.00 and a 1 year high of $101.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.82, a PEG ratio of 3.81 and a beta of 0.90.

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 5th. The business services provider reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $1.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.11 billion. Paychex had a return on equity of 37.99% and a net margin of 26.66%. Paychex’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.97 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Paychex, Inc. will post 2.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 27th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 12th will be issued a $0.66 dividend. This is a boost from Paychex’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 11th. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.57%. Paychex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 82.67%.

In other news, VP Michael E. Gioja sold 35,294 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.53, for a total transaction of $3,371,635.82. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 79,015 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,548,302.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Martin Mucci sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.09, for a total value of $4,554,500.00. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 228,885 shares of company stock worth $22,208,110. 11.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts have commented on PAYX shares. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of Paychex from $85.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Paychex from $91.00 to $90.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Paychex from $93.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Argus upped their target price on Paychex from $103.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Wolfe Research reissued an “underperform” rating and set a $94.00 price target on shares of Paychex in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $93.00.

Paychex Company Profile

Paychex, Inc provides integrated human capital management solutions for human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, and insurance services for small- to medium-sized businesses in the United States and Europe. The company offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.

