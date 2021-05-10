Vantage Investment Partners LLC Has $154.74 Million Stake in Elanco Animal Health Incorporated (NYSE:ELAN)

Vantage Investment Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Elanco Animal Health Incorporated (NYSE:ELAN) by 0.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,254,355 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 15,786 shares during the quarter. Elanco Animal Health accounts for approximately 7.5% of Vantage Investment Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Vantage Investment Partners LLC owned 1.11% of Elanco Animal Health worth $154,741,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. boosted its holdings in Elanco Animal Health by 53.8% during the 4th quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 67,327 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,065,000 after acquiring an additional 23,545 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its stake in shares of Elanco Animal Health by 231.5% during the fourth quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 231,348 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,070,000 after purchasing an additional 161,567 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in shares of Elanco Animal Health in the fourth quarter worth about $1,090,000. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ increased its stake in Elanco Animal Health by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 78,254 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,400,000 after buying an additional 4,109 shares during the period. Finally, Mariner LLC lifted its holdings in Elanco Animal Health by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 951,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,190,000 after buying an additional 22,689 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.83% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on ELAN shares. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Elanco Animal Health from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $33.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Elanco Animal Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Elanco Animal Health in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $37.00 target price on the stock. Gabelli reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $32.00 price objective on shares of Elanco Animal Health in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on Elanco Animal Health from $35.00 to $39.00 in a report on Monday, March 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $32.13.

Shares of NYSE:ELAN traded down $0.36 on Monday, hitting $32.52. 16,919 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,840,388. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.38 billion, a P/E ratio of -57.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.13 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. Elanco Animal Health Incorporated has a 1-year low of $18.37 and a 1-year high of $34.81. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $30.07 and its 200 day moving average price is $30.53.

Elanco Animal Health (NYSE:ELAN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $1.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.16 billion. Elanco Animal Health had a positive return on equity of 3.43% and a negative net margin of 8.45%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 88.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.13 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Elanco Animal Health Incorporated will post 0.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Elanco Animal Health Incorporated, an animal health company, innovates, develops, manufactures, and markets products for pets and farm animals. It offers pet health disease prevention products, such as parasiticide and vaccine products that protect pets from worms, fleas, and ticks under the Seresto, Advantage, Advantix, and Advocate brands; pet health therapeutics for pain, osteoarthritis, ear infections, cardiovascular, and dermatology indications in canines and felines under the Galliprant and Claro brands; vaccines, antibiotics, parasiticides, and other products for use in poultry and aquaculture production, as well as functional nutritional health products, including enzymes, probiotics, and prebiotics; and a range of vaccines, antibiotics, implants, parasiticides, and other products used in ruminant and swine production under the Rumensin and Baytril brands.

