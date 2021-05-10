Vantage Investment Partners LLC Has $8.96 Million Stock Position in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Vantage Investment Partners LLC decreased its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) by 34.2% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 47,124 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 24,521 shares during the period. Vantage Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $8,962,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of LOW. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 10.7% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 30,352,415 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $4,871,866,000 after acquiring an additional 2,940,777 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,285,445,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 17.8% during the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 6,502,725 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,043,751,000 after buying an additional 982,465 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 15.6% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,819,866 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $934,149,000 after buying an additional 783,731 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,860,084 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $459,076,000 after purchasing an additional 37,586 shares during the period. 76.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director David H. Batchelder bought 6,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 26th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $159.48 per share, for a total transaction of $996,750.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

LOW has been the subject of several analyst reports. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $195.00 to $239.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $210.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Atlantic Securities raised Lowe’s Companies from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $240.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Loop Capital boosted their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $195.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $195.00 to $239.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Lowe’s Companies presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $185.23.

Shares of NYSE LOW traded up $3.23 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $211.63. 39,633 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,970,644. The stock has a market capitalization of $151.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.37. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $195.09 and its 200 day moving average price is $172.21. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $106.20 and a 12 month high of $209.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.20.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The home improvement retailer reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $20.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.54 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 6.29% and a return on equity of 211.33%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.94 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 8.7 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 5th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 21st were paid a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.13%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 20th. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.96%.

Lowe’s Companies Company Profile

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It provides home improvement products in various categories, such as appliances, dÃ©cor, paint, hardware, millwork, lawn and garden, lighting, lumber and building materials, flooring, kitchens and bath, rough plumbing and electrical, seasonal and outdoor living, and tools.

