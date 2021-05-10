Vasta Platform (NASDAQ:VSTA) PT Lowered to $14.00

Vasta Platform (NASDAQ:VSTA) had its target price lowered by Morgan Stanley from $20.00 to $14.00 in a research note published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.
VSTA has been the subject of several other reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Vasta Platform from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. Itau BBA Securities started coverage on shares of Vasta Platform in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. They issued an outperform rating and a $16.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $19.58.
Vasta Platform stock opened at $9.02 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $9.82 and a 200 day moving average of $12.80. Vasta Platform has a 12-month low of $8.60 and a 12-month high of $22.35.
Vasta Platform Company Profile
Vasta Platform Limited, an education company, provides educational and digital solutions to private schools operating in the K-12 educational sector in Brazil. The company operates in two segments, Content & EdTech Platform and Digital Platform. The Content & EdTech Platform segment offers core and complementary educational content solutions through digital and printed content, including textbooks, learning systems, and other complimentary educational services.
