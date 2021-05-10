Vasta Platform (NASDAQ:VSTA) PT Lowered to $14.00

Vasta Platform (NASDAQ:VSTA) had its target price lowered by Morgan Stanley from $20.00 to $14.00 in a research note published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

VSTA has been the subject of several other reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Vasta Platform from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. Itau BBA Securities started coverage on shares of Vasta Platform in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. They issued an outperform rating and a $16.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $19.58.

Vasta Platform stock opened at $9.02 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $9.82 and a 200 day moving average of $12.80. Vasta Platform has a 12-month low of $8.60 and a 12-month high of $22.35.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in VSTA. Compass Group LLC grew its holdings in Vasta Platform by 117.5% during the 4th quarter. Compass Group LLC now owns 2,042,638 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,618,000 after buying an additional 1,103,477 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Vasta Platform by 38.1% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,455,239 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,101,000 after buying an additional 401,155 shares in the last quarter. Newfoundland Capital Management grew its holdings in shares of Vasta Platform by 20.7% in the fourth quarter. Newfoundland Capital Management now owns 1,376,459 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,958,000 after purchasing an additional 236,516 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vasta Platform by 79.5% in the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 363,151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,266,000 after purchasing an additional 160,874 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG grew its holdings in shares of Vasta Platform by 7.7% in the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 700,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,150,000 after purchasing an additional 50,000 shares in the last quarter.

Vasta Platform Company Profile

Vasta Platform Limited, an education company, provides educational and digital solutions to private schools operating in the K-12 educational sector in Brazil. The company operates in two segments, Content & EdTech Platform and Digital Platform. The Content & EdTech Platform segment offers core and complementary educational content solutions through digital and printed content, including textbooks, learning systems, and other complimentary educational services.

