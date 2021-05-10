Vedanta (NYSE:VEDL) Reaches New 1-Year High at $16.32

Vedanta Limited (NYSE:VEDL)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $16.32 and last traded at $15.98, with a volume of 1487144 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $15.73.

The company has a market capitalization of $14.85 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.89 and a beta of 1.84. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $12.68 and its 200 day moving average is $9.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.97.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of VEDL. Inspire Advisors LLC bought a new position in Vedanta during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Vedanta by 430.4% in the 4th quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 3,808 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 3,090 shares in the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC bought a new position in Vedanta in the 4th quarter worth about $39,000. Credit Agricole S A bought a new position in Vedanta in the 4th quarter worth about $88,000. Finally, Intersect Capital LLC bought a new position in Vedanta in the 4th quarter worth about $89,000. Institutional investors own 3.21% of the company’s stock.

Vedanta Limited operates as a diversified natural resources company in India. The company explores for, develops, extracts, produces, processes, and sells oil and gas, zinc, lead, silver, copper, aluminum, iron ore, steel, and power. It is involved in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas; and exploration, mining, and processing of iron ore, pig iron, and metallurgical coke.

