Ventas (NYSE:VTR) Releases Q2 Earnings Guidance

Ventas (NYSE:VTR) issued an update on its second quarter earnings guidance on Friday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.67-0.71 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.70. Ventas also updated its Q2 2021 guidance to 0.670-0.710 EPS.

Shares of NYSE VTR traded up $0.76 during trading on Friday, reaching $54.77. The stock had a trading volume of 2,397,411 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,165,704. Ventas has a one year low of $25.38 and a one year high of $58.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a current ratio of 1.53. The stock has a market cap of $20.54 billion, a PE ratio of 49.79, a P/E/G ratio of 4.34 and a beta of 1.06. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $54.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $50.23.

Ventas (NYSE:VTR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 7th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by ($0.85). Ventas had a net margin of 10.49% and a return on equity of 3.88%. The firm had revenue of $910.29 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $896.37 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.97 earnings per share. Ventas’s revenue was down 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Ventas will post 3.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 1st were paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 31st. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.29%. Ventas’s payout ratio is currently 46.75%.

A number of research analysts recently commented on VTR shares. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Ventas from $54.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Ventas from $40.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Mizuho upped their price objective on Ventas from $38.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ventas from a strong sell rating to a hold rating and set a $58.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Ventas from $52.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $47.16.

In other news, CAO Gregory R. Liebbe sold 3,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.04, for a total value of $199,948.00. Also, CFO Robert F. Probst sold 5,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.00, for a total value of $295,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 141,506 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,207,348. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 59,086 shares of company stock valued at $3,229,264. Insiders own 1.16% of the company’s stock.

Ventas, an S&P 500 company, operates at the intersection of two powerful and dynamic industries Â- healthcare and real estate. As one of the world's foremost Real Estate Investment Trusts (REIT), we use the power of capital to unlock the value of real estate, partnering with leading care providers, developers, research and medical institutions, innovators and healthcare organizations whose success is buoyed by the demographic tailwind of an aging population.

