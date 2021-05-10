Ventas (NYSE:VTR) Updates Q2 2021 Earnings Guidance

Ventas (NYSE:VTR) issued an update on its second quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Friday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of 0.670-0.710 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -.Ventas also updated its Q2 guidance to $0.67-0.71 EPS.

NYSE:VTR traded up $0.76 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $54.77. 2,397,411 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,165,704. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $54.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of $50.23. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. Ventas has a fifty-two week low of $25.38 and a fifty-two week high of $58.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.79, a PEG ratio of 4.34 and a beta of 1.06.

Ventas (NYSE:VTR) last posted its earnings results on Friday, May 7th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.70 by ($0.85). Ventas had a return on equity of 3.88% and a net margin of 10.49%. The business had revenue of $910.29 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $896.37 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.97 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Ventas will post 3.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 1st were given a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 31st. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.29%. Ventas’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.75%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on VTR shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Ventas from $52.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Ventas from $38.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Ventas from $54.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ventas from a strong sell rating to a hold rating and set a $58.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, April 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Ventas from $40.00 to $50.00 in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $47.16.

In other Ventas news, CEO Debra A. Cafaro sold 18,076 shares of Ventas stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.65, for a total transaction of $1,005,929.40. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 759,352 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,257,938.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Richard I. Gilchrist sold 8,934 shares of Ventas stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.04, for a total transaction of $482,793.36. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 41,210 shares in the company, valued at $2,226,988.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 59,086 shares of company stock worth $3,229,264 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.16% of the company’s stock.

Ventas, an S&P 500 company, operates at the intersection of two powerful and dynamic industries Â- healthcare and real estate. As one of the world's foremost Real Estate Investment Trusts (REIT), we use the power of capital to unlock the value of real estate, partnering with leading care providers, developers, research and medical institutions, innovators and healthcare organizations whose success is buoyed by the demographic tailwind of an aging population.

