Venus Trading 7.3% Higher Over Last Week (XVS)

Venus (CURRENCY:XVS) traded up 6.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on May 10th. During the last week, Venus has traded up 7.3% against the U.S. dollar. One Venus coin can now be bought for about $138.14 or 0.00238827 BTC on major exchanges. Venus has a market capitalization of $1.36 billion and $378.12 million worth of Venus was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $58,262.46 or 1.00731543 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $27.37 or 0.00047316 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.80 or 0.00011763 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00001146 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000198 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00000940 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00001793 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded up 11.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.44 or 0.00004210 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

DAOstack (GEN) traded 17.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000487 BTC.

Venus Profile

Venus (CRYPTO:XVS) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on April 5th, 2017. Venus’ total supply is 30,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 9,852,462 coins. Venus’ official message board is medium.com/venusprotocol . Venus’ official Twitter account is @VsyncCrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Venus is venus.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Venus Protocol (“Venus”) is an algorithmic-based money market system designed to bring a complete decentralized finance-based lending and credit system onto Binance Smart Chain. Venus enables users to utilize their cryptocurrencies by supplying collateral to the network that may be borrowed by pledging over-collateralized cryptocurrencies. This creates a secure lending environment where the lender receives a compounded interest rate annually (APY) paid per block, while the borrower pays interest on the cryptocurrency borrowed. These interest rates are set by the protocol in a curve yield, where the rates are automated based on the demand of the specific market, such as Bitcoin. “

Buying and Selling Venus

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Venus directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Venus should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Venus using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

