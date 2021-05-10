Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK) Stock Position Reduced by CAPROCK Group Inc.

CAPROCK Group Inc. cut its stake in shares of Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK) by 6.1% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,568 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 102 shares during the period. CAPROCK Group Inc.’s holdings in Verisk Analytics were worth $277,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in VRSK. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Verisk Analytics in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC bought a new stake in Verisk Analytics in the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in Verisk Analytics by 56.0% in the fourth quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 156 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Verisk Analytics in the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new stake in Verisk Analytics in the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. 88.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Verisk Analytics alerts:

In other news, Director Samuel G. Liss sold 5,265 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.08, for a total value of $1,000,771.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 25,562 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,858,824.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director David B. Wright sold 2,550 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.34, for a total transaction of $424,167.00. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 16,304 shares of company stock valued at $2,951,943. Corporate insiders own 2.55% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Verisk Analytics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $198.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Verisk Analytics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $192.00 to $196.00 in a research note on Monday, March 15th. UBS Group upgraded shares of Verisk Analytics from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $196.00 to $177.00 in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Raymond James upgraded shares of Verisk Analytics from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $190.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Verisk Analytics from $201.00 to $197.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $202.67.

NASDAQ:VRSK opened at $178.77 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $29.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.30, a PEG ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 0.67. Verisk Analytics, Inc. has a one year low of $151.18 and a one year high of $210.66. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $181.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $188.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 0.59 and a quick ratio of 0.59.

Verisk Analytics (NASDAQ:VRSK) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The business services provider reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.25 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $726.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $725.93 million. Verisk Analytics had a net margin of 19.12% and a return on equity of 36.42%. Verisk Analytics’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.17 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Verisk Analytics, Inc. will post 4.9 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.29 per share. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 14th. Verisk Analytics’s payout ratio is currently 26.48%.

About Verisk Analytics

Verisk Analytics, Inc is a data analytics provider, which engages in the provision of data analytics for customers in insurance, energy markets and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Insurance, Energy & Specialized Markets, and Financial Services. The Insurance segment serves insurance customers and focuses on the prediction of loss, the selection and pricing of risk, and compliance.

Further Reading: Dual Listing What You Need to Know

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VRSK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK).

Receive News & Ratings for Verisk Analytics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Verisk Analytics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.