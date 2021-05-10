Veritex (NASDAQ:VBTX) Reaches New 52-Week High at $35.98

Veritex Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:VBTX)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as $35.98 and last traded at $35.94, with a volume of 38 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $35.76.

Separately, Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Veritex from $33.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th.

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $33.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $27.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.77 billion, a PE ratio of 22.58 and a beta of 1.77.

Veritex (NASDAQ:VBTX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.12. Veritex had a net margin of 21.03% and a return on equity of 6.70%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Veritex Holdings, Inc. will post 1.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 20th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 5th. Veritex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.69%.

In related news, EVP Angela Harper sold 4,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.55, for a total transaction of $128,475.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Manuel J. Mehos sold 55,104 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.06, for a total transaction of $1,601,322.24. Following the transaction, the director now owns 549,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,957,194.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 99,604 shares of company stock worth $3,108,247 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 5.33% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in Veritex by 0.4% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 383,095 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $12,535,000 after purchasing an additional 1,388 shares during the period. Rafferty Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Veritex by 279.8% during the 1st quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 38,512 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,260,000 after purchasing an additional 28,371 shares during the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of Veritex during the 1st quarter worth about $213,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Veritex during the 1st quarter worth about $210,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in shares of Veritex by 135.8% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 24,228 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $793,000 after purchasing an additional 13,953 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.16% of the company’s stock.

Veritex Company Profile (NASDAQ:VBTX)

Veritex Holdings, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Veritex Community Bank that provides various commercial banking products and services to small and medium-sized businesses, and professionals. The company accepts deposit products include demand, savings, money market, and time accounts. Its loan products include commercial, mortgage warehouse, commercial real estate, construction and land, 1-4 family residential, paycheck protection program, farmland and agricultural, multi-family residential, and consumer loans; and purchased receivables financing.

