Vertex (NASDAQ:VERX) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Vertex, Inc. (NASDAQ:VERX) saw an uptick in trading volume on Monday . 23,661 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 92% from the previous session’s volume of 315,473 shares.The stock last traded at $17.39 and had previously closed at $18.16.

VERX has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Vertex from $35.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “underweight” rating and issued a $18.00 price objective on shares of Vertex in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $31.36.

Get Vertex alerts:

The company has a fifty day moving average of $22.56 and a two-hundred day moving average of $28.43.

Vertex (NASDAQ:VERX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 9th. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $99.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $94.15 million. Vertex’s quarterly revenue was up 15.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Vertex, Inc. will post -0.71 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vertex by 396.2% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 105,824 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,326,000 after acquiring an additional 84,496 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in shares of Vertex by 206.4% in the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 107,078 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,354,000 after buying an additional 72,136 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its position in shares of Vertex by 2.2% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 46,307 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,017,000 after buying an additional 999 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank increased its stake in Vertex by 30.0% in the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 229,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,244,000 after acquiring an additional 53,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in Vertex by 24.1% in the first quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,191,995 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,160,000 after acquiring an additional 619,835 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.99% of the company’s stock.

Vertex Company Profile (NASDAQ:VERX)

Vertex, Inc provides tax technology solutions for corporations in retail, communication, leasing, and manufacturing industries in the United States and internationally. It offers tax determination, compliance and reporting, tax data management, document management, pre-built integration, and industry-specific solutions.

Further Reading: Guidelines for Successful Channel Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Vertex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vertex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.