Vetri (VLD) Hits 1-Day Trading Volume of $1,388.00

Vetri (CURRENCY:VLD) traded 13.4% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on May 10th. One Vetri coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0070 or 0.00000012 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last week, Vetri has traded 71.7% higher against the US dollar. Vetri has a market cap of $2.47 million and approximately $1,388.00 worth of Vetri was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $48.83 or 0.00085526 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.30 or 0.00019789 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001751 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $37.16 or 0.00065088 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $61.33 or 0.00107415 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $461.75 or 0.00808776 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 15% against the dollar and now trades at $31.15 or 0.00054553 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5,210.30 or 0.09126031 BTC.

About Vetri

Vetri is a coin. Vetri’s total supply is 449,848,164 coins and its circulating supply is 354,124,430 coins. Vetri’s official website is vetri.global . The Reddit community for Vetri is /r/vetri_global and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Vetri’s official Twitter account is @valid_global and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Vetri is blog.vetri.global

According to CryptoCompare, “Valid is a data marketplace that will consist of a mobile wallet for users to manage their digital identity and person data. Furthermore, the platform users will be able to manage web applications for consumers to buy and access their data on the marketplace. Valid token (VLD) is an ERC-20 compliant token that will work as a utility token, enabling the transactions between users and data consumers on the Valid marketplace. “

Buying and Selling Vetri

