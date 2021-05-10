ViacomCBS Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAC) Shares Bought by DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its holdings in shares of ViacomCBS Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAC) by 2.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 82,574 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,007 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in ViacomCBS were worth $3,940,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of ViacomCBS by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 46,512,963 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,733,073,000 after purchasing an additional 485,605 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of ViacomCBS by 19.7% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 43,222,024 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,610,451,000 after acquiring an additional 7,106,259 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in ViacomCBS by 10.9% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,435,691 shares of the company’s stock valued at $314,314,000 after acquiring an additional 830,854 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of ViacomCBS in the 4th quarter valued at $274,539,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in ViacomCBS by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,642,628 shares of the company’s stock worth $172,984,000 after buying an additional 47,428 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.47% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Linda M. Griego sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.51, for a total transaction of $387,060.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 39,230 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,530,727.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Richard M. Jones sold 40,285 shares of ViacomCBS stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.62, for a total transaction of $3,247,776.70. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 28,217 shares in the company, valued at $2,274,854.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.31% of the stock is owned by insiders.

VIAC stock opened at $39.39 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $24.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.90, a PEG ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.79. ViacomCBS Inc. has a twelve month low of $16.05 and a twelve month high of $101.97. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $49.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of $46.77. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29.

ViacomCBS (NASDAQ:VIAC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.30. ViacomCBS had a net margin of 5.22% and a return on equity of 18.58%. The business had revenue of $7.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.29 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.12 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that ViacomCBS Inc. will post 4.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 15th were issued a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 12th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.44%. ViacomCBS’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.16%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised ViacomCBS from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $26.00 to $52.00 in a report on Friday. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised shares of ViacomCBS from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $92.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Citigroup dropped their target price on ViacomCBS from $92.00 to $56.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Barclays downgraded shares of ViacomCBS from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $36.00 to $35.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, Cowen boosted their target price on ViacomCBS from $39.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $48.80.

ViacomCBS, Inc operates as a mass media company, which creates and distributes content across a variety of platforms to audiences around the world. It operates its business through following segments: Entertainment, Cable Networks, Publishing, and Local Media. The Entertainment segment is composed of the CBS Television Network, CBS Television Studios, CBS Studios International, CBS Television Distribution, CBS Interactive, and CBS Films as well as the Company’s digital streaming services, CBS All Access and CBSN.

