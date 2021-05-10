ViacomCBS (NASDAQ:VIAC) Lifted to Outperform at Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of ViacomCBS (NASDAQ:VIAC) from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Analyst Price Targets reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has $52.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of $26.00.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on VIAC. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded shares of ViacomCBS from a neutral rating to a buy rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $92.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of ViacomCBS from a peer perform rating to an outperform rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $80.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of ViacomCBS from $92.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Macquarie upgraded shares of ViacomCBS from an underperform rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Barclays lowered shares of ViacomCBS from an overweight rating to an underweight rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $36.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $48.80.

Shares of VIAC stock opened at $39.39 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $49.68 and its 200 day moving average is $46.77. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The stock has a market cap of $24.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.90, a PEG ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.79. ViacomCBS has a twelve month low of $16.05 and a twelve month high of $101.97.

ViacomCBS (NASDAQ:VIAC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.30. The company had revenue of $7.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.29 billion. ViacomCBS had a net margin of 5.22% and a return on equity of 18.58%. ViacomCBS’s quarterly revenue was up 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.12 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that ViacomCBS will post 4.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 15th were given a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.44%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 12th. ViacomCBS’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 19.16%.

In other news, Director Linda M. Griego sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.51, for a total transaction of $387,060.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 39,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,530,727.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Richard M. Jones sold 40,285 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.62, for a total transaction of $3,247,776.70. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 28,217 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,274,854.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of ViacomCBS by 119.9% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 214,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,694,000 after purchasing an additional 117,211 shares during the period. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of ViacomCBS by 72.0% during the first quarter. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 63,288 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,854,000 after purchasing an additional 26,498 shares during the period. Brasada Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of ViacomCBS during the first quarter valued at $316,000. Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management purchased a new stake in ViacomCBS in the first quarter worth about $209,000. Finally, Meridian Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in ViacomCBS in the first quarter worth about $431,000. 80.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ViacomCBS Company Profile

ViacomCBS, Inc operates as a mass media company, which creates and distributes content across a variety of platforms to audiences around the world. It operates its business through following segments: Entertainment, Cable Networks, Publishing, and Local Media. The Entertainment segment is composed of the CBS Television Network, CBS Television Studios, CBS Studios International, CBS Television Distribution, CBS Interactive, and CBS Films as well as the Company’s digital streaming services, CBS All Access and CBSN.

