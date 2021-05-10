Viavi Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAV) Receives $18.50 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Viavi Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAV) has received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the nine ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $18.50.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Viavi Solutions from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Viavi Solutions from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Northland Securities upped their target price on shares of Viavi Solutions from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. B. Riley increased their price target on Viavi Solutions from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Finally, MKM Partners assumed coverage on Viavi Solutions in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 target price for the company.

Shares of VIAV stock traded down $0.12 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $16.24. The company had a trading volume of 70,748 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,104,816. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $16.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 101.94 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a quick ratio of 3.84, a current ratio of 4.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. Viavi Solutions has a 52 week low of $10.44 and a 52 week high of $17.13.

Viavi Solutions (NASDAQ:VIAV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $303.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $290.53 million. Viavi Solutions had a net margin of 3.23% and a return on equity of 18.19%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 18.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.14 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Viavi Solutions will post 0.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Luke M. Scrivanich sold 6,421 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.50, for a total transaction of $99,525.50. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 48,298 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $748,619. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Gary W. Staley sold 1,991 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.95, for a total value of $33,747.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 136,326 shares of company stock valued at $2,255,546 in the last quarter. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in VIAV. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new stake in Viavi Solutions during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Viavi Solutions by 235.2% during the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,962 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 2,780 shares during the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Viavi Solutions in the 4th quarter valued at $117,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Viavi Solutions by 77.1% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,650 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $145,000 after acquiring an additional 4,200 shares during the period. Finally, Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Viavi Solutions in the 4th quarter worth $150,000. 93.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Viavi Solutions Inc provides network test, monitoring, and assurance solutions to communications service providers, enterprises, network equipment manufacturers, government, civil, military, and avionics customers worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Network Enablement (NE), Service Enablement (SE), and Optical Security and Performance Products (OSP) segments.

