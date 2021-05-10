VICI Properties (NYSE:VICI) Receives “In-Line” Rating from Evercore ISI

VICI Properties (NYSE:VICI)‘s stock had its “in-line” rating restated by investment analysts at Evercore ISI in a note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports.

VICI has been the topic of several other research reports. Morgan Stanley cut shares of VICI Properties from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $28.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of VICI Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of VICI Properties from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of VICI Properties from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, KeyCorp began coverage on shares of VICI Properties in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. They set a “sector weight” rating for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. VICI Properties has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.56.

Shares of VICI Properties stock opened at $31.40 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 6.84 and a quick ratio of 6.84. The stock has a market cap of $16.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.92, a PEG ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.05. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $29.46 and its 200 day moving average is $26.90. VICI Properties has a 1 year low of $13.97 and a 1 year high of $32.29.

VICI Properties (NYSE:VICI) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.03. VICI Properties had a net margin of 64.43% and a return on equity of 7.59%. On average, equities analysts expect that VICI Properties will post 1.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director James R. Abrahamson bought 13,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $28.26 per share, for a total transaction of $373,032.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 114,998 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,249,843.48. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.16% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. JustInvest LLC lifted its position in VICI Properties by 8.6% in the fourth quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 10,937 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 868 shares during the last quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. bought a new stake in VICI Properties in the fourth quarter worth $41,000. CWM LLC bought a new stake in VICI Properties in the first quarter worth $41,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in VICI Properties in the fourth quarter worth $48,000. Finally, Associated Banc Corp lifted its position in VICI Properties by 1,834.8% in the fourth quarter. Associated Banc Corp now owns 2,612 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 2,477 shares during the last quarter.

VICI Properties Company Profile

VICI Properties is an experiential real estate investment trust that owns one of the largest portfolios of market-leading gaming, hospitality and entertainment destinations, including the world-renowned Caesars Palace. VICI Properties' national, geographically diverse portfolio consists of 29 gaming facilities comprising over 48 million square feet and features approximately 19,200 hotel rooms and more than 200 restaurants, bars and nightclubs.

