Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL Buys 30,800 Shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ)

Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL grew its stake in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ) by 34.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 119,500 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 30,800 shares during the period. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL owned about 0.21% of Jazz Pharmaceuticals worth $19,642,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $638,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $94,695,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,395,173 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,055,521,000 after acquiring an additional 299,988 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC bought a new position in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,170,000. Finally, Asymmetry Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 685.3% in the fourth quarter. Asymmetry Capital Management L.P. now owns 89,889 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $14,836,000 after purchasing an additional 78,442 shares during the last quarter. 95.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Jazz Pharmaceuticals alerts:

In related news, CEO Bruce C. Cozadd sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total value of $85,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 321,841 shares in the company, valued at approximately $54,712,970. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Bruce C. Cozadd sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.24, for a total value of $246,360.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 321,841 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $52,859,165.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 3,500 shares of company stock valued at $578,800. Corporate insiders own 4.60% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:JAZZ opened at $174.59 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 3.98 and a quick ratio of 3.84. Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc has a fifty-two week low of $101.81 and a fifty-two week high of $178.64. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $166.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $159.03. The stock has a market cap of $9.93 billion, a PE ratio of 55.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.64 and a beta of 1.08.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:JAZZ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $3.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.09 by $0.83. The business had revenue of $607.58 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $613.07 million. Jazz Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 20.16% and a net margin of 7.86%. The firm’s revenue was up 13.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.45 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc will post 10.83 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $174.00 to $228.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Cowen raised their price target on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their target price on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $185.00 to $198.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $175.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $181.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Jazz Pharmaceuticals presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $191.94.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals Profile

Jazz Pharmaceuticals Plc operates as a biopharmaceutical company, which focuses on the identification, development and commercialization of pharmaceutical products in the areas of narcolepsy, oncology, pain and psychiatry. Its product portfolio includes: Xyrem, Xywav, Sunosi, Erwinaze, Vyxeos, Defitelio, and Zepzelca.

Recommended Story: What is a Special Dividend?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JAZZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ).

Receive News & Ratings for Jazz Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jazz Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.