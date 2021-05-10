Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL Buys 7,500 Shares of Unum Group (NYSE:UNM)

Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL grew its stake in shares of Unum Group (NYSE:UNM) by 1.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 595,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,500 shares during the quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL owned about 0.29% of Unum Group worth $16,576,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Founders Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Unum Group during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Unum Group during the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Unum Group during the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its position in shares of Unum Group by 1,336.0% during the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,278 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 1,189 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Unum Group during the fourth quarter valued at $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.04% of the company’s stock.

UNM has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Citigroup increased their price objective on Unum Group from $25.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Barclays increased their price objective on Unum Group from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research raised Unum Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $29.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Unum Group from $24.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Unum Group from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the company. Unum Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $26.71.

In related news, COO Michael Q. Simonds sold 27,000 shares of Unum Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.92, for a total transaction of $672,840.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, EVP Timothy Gerald Arnold sold 7,000 shares of Unum Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.53, for a total value of $199,710.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 58,040 shares of company stock worth $1,542,821. Insiders own 0.49% of the company’s stock.

UNM stock opened at $29.89 on Monday. Unum Group has a twelve month low of $12.80 and a twelve month high of $30.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The stock has a market cap of $6.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.41, a PEG ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.78. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $28.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $24.63.

Unum Group (NYSE:UNM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The financial services provider reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.06. Unum Group had a return on equity of 10.29% and a net margin of 8.00%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Unum Group will post 4.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 30th will be given a dividend of $0.285 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 29th. This represents a $1.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.81%. Unum Group’s payout ratio is currently 20.99%.

Unum Group Profile

Unum Group, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial protection benefit solutions primarily in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Poland. It operates through Unum US, Unum International, Colonial Life, and Closed Block segments. The company offers group long-term and short-term disability, group life, and accidental death and dismemberment products; supplemental and voluntary products, such as individual disability, voluntary benefits, and dental and vision products; and accident, sickness, disability, life, and cancer and critical illness products.

