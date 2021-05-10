Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL Cuts Stock Holdings in Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER)

Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL lowered its stake in Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER) by 4.8% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 190,700 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,700 shares during the period. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL’s holdings in Teradyne were worth $23,204,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Exane Derivatives raised its position in Teradyne by 31.1% in the first quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 4,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $505,000 after acquiring an additional 984 shares during the period. PGGM Investments raised its position in shares of Teradyne by 75.8% during the 1st quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 223,841 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,237,000 after purchasing an additional 96,531 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Teradyne by 80.9% during the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,557,915 shares of the company’s stock valued at $189,567,000 after purchasing an additional 696,575 shares during the period. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Teradyne during the 1st quarter valued at $173,000. Finally, Emerald Advisers LLC raised its position in shares of Teradyne by 37.9% during the 1st quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 7,830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $953,000 after purchasing an additional 2,150 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.85% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Mark E. Jagiela sold 90,545 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.38, for a total transaction of $10,356,537.10. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 281,413 shares in the company, valued at $32,188,018.94. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Edwin J. Gillis sold 19,015 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.29, for a total value of $2,116,179.35. Following the sale, the director now owns 22,633 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,518,826.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 127,672 shares of company stock worth $14,488,401. Corporate insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 target price (up previously from $128.00) on shares of Teradyne in a research report on Monday, January 18th. Bank of America raised shares of Teradyne from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Teradyne from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Teradyne from $138.00 to $148.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Teradyne from $125.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Teradyne currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $127.56.

Teradyne stock opened at $128.17 on Monday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $125.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of $123.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 3.34 and a quick ratio of 3.05. Teradyne, Inc. has a one year low of $56.42 and a one year high of $147.90. The company has a market capitalization of $21.35 billion, a PE ratio of 32.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.35.

Teradyne (NASDAQ:TER) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.06. Teradyne had a return on equity of 44.90% and a net margin of 24.02%. The business had revenue of $782.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $760.43 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.00 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Teradyne, Inc. will post 4.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 18th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 26th will be issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 25th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.31%. Teradyne’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 13.99%.

About Teradyne

Teradyne, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, sells, and supports automatic test equipment worldwide. The company operates through Semiconductor Test, System Test, Industrial Automation, and Wireless Test segments. The Semiconductor Test segment offers products and services for wafer level and device package testing in automotive, industrial, communications, consumer, smartphones, computer and electronic game, and other applications.

