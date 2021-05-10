Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL Purchases 5,800 Shares of Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP)

Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL boosted its position in Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP) by 3.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 153,528 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,800 shares during the quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL’s holdings in Boston Properties were worth $15,546,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new position in Boston Properties in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Boston Properties by 128.5% in the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 345 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 194 shares during the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Boston Properties in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new position in Boston Properties in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA increased its stake in Boston Properties by 730.0% in the first quarter. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA now owns 415 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 365 shares during the last quarter. 86.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Boston Properties alerts:

In other Boston Properties news, EVP Raymond A. Ritchey sold 5,000 shares of Boston Properties stock in a transaction on Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.32, for a total value of $531,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 50,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,316,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.98% of the stock is owned by insiders.

BXP stock opened at $108.16 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $16.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.90, a PEG ratio of 6.54 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a quick ratio of 7.03, a current ratio of 7.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60. Boston Properties, Inc. has a 12-month low of $69.69 and a 12-month high of $110.36. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $105.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $96.72.

Boston Properties (NYSE:BXP) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $713.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $679.79 million. Boston Properties had a net margin of 35.17% and a return on equity of 12.31%. Boston Properties’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.20 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Boston Properties, Inc. will post 6.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 31st were issued a $0.98 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.62%. Boston Properties’s payout ratio is 55.92%.

BXP has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Boston Properties from $103.00 to $107.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Truist lowered shares of Boston Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $109.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Boston Properties from $86.00 to $107.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. TheStreet lowered shares of Boston Properties from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Truist Securities restated a “hold” rating and issued a $109.00 target price on shares of Boston Properties in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Boston Properties presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $103.73.

Boston Properties Company Profile

Boston Properties (NYSE:BXP) is the largest publicly-held developer and owner of Class A office properties in the United States, concentrated in five markets – Boston, Los Angeles, New York, San Francisco and Washington, DC. The Company is a fully integrated real estate company, organized as a real estate investment trust (REIT), that develops, manages, operates, acquires and owns a diverse portfolio of primarily Class A office space.

Recommended Story: Stochastic Momentum Index (SMI)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BXP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP).

Receive News & Ratings for Boston Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boston Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.