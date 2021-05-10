Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL Raises Holdings in Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN)

Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL increased its position in shares of Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN) by 55.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 283,600 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 100,800 shares during the quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL’s holdings in Tyson Foods were worth $21,071,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Aristotle Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Tyson Foods by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Aristotle Capital Management LLC now owns 9,100,592 shares of the company’s stock worth $586,442,000 after purchasing an additional 169,122 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Tyson Foods by 8.9% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,283,823 shares of the company’s stock worth $276,050,000 after purchasing an additional 351,785 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Tyson Foods by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,912,949 shares of the company’s stock worth $252,123,000 after purchasing an additional 121,840 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Tyson Foods by 37.3% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,656,806 shares of the company’s stock worth $235,644,000 after purchasing an additional 993,113 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Tyson Foods during the fourth quarter worth approximately $188,179,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.65% of the company’s stock.

Get Tyson Foods alerts:

In other news, insider Jason Nichol sold 1,114 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.00, for a total value of $82,436.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 3,437 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $254,338. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Shane Miller sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.00, for a total value of $385,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 12,934 shares in the company, valued at approximately $995,918. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.82% of the company’s stock.

NYSE TSN opened at $78.82 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $76.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $68.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.86. Tyson Foods, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $55.28 and a fifty-two week high of $79.77.

Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 11th. The company reported $1.94 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.45. The company had revenue of $10.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.08 billion. Tyson Foods had a return on equity of 13.79% and a net margin of 4.96%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.66 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Tyson Foods, Inc. will post 5.57 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be paid a $0.445 dividend. This represents a $1.78 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.26%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 28th. Tyson Foods’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.56%.

Separately, Stephens boosted their price objective on Tyson Foods from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $77.60.

About Tyson Foods

Tyson Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Beef, Pork, Chicken, and Prepared Foods. The company processes live fed cattle and live market hogs; fabricates dressed beef and pork carcasses into primal and sub-primal meat cuts, as well as case ready beef and pork, and fully-cooked meats; raises and processes chickens into fresh, frozen, and value-added chicken products; and supplies poultry breeding stock; sells specialty products , such as hides and meats.

Read More: Conference Calls

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TSN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN).

Receive News & Ratings for Tyson Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tyson Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.