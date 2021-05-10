Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL Sells 3,600 Shares of TELUS Co. (NYSE:TU)

Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL cut its position in shares of TELUS Co. (NYSE:TU) (TSE:T) by 0.4% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 907,100 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 3,600 shares during the quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL’s holdings in TELUS were worth $18,065,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in TELUS by 20.4% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,256 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 551 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in TELUS by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 14,586 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $289,000 after purchasing an additional 808 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in TELUS by 15.7% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 6,643 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $132,000 after purchasing an additional 902 shares during the last quarter. Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in TELUS by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 273,338 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $4,813,000 after purchasing an additional 980 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Advisors of Tampa Bay LLC boosted its holdings in TELUS by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Wealth Advisors of Tampa Bay LLC now owns 175,130 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $3,468,000 after purchasing an additional 1,125 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.53% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Desjardins restated a “buy” rating on shares of TELUS in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of TELUS in a research note on Friday, February 12th. National Bank Financial reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of TELUS in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of TELUS from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Finally, CIBC upgraded shares of TELUS from a “neutral” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. TELUS presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.89.

Shares of TU stock opened at $21.66 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.42, a PEG ratio of 5.28 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $20.59 and its 200 day moving average is $20.08. TELUS Co. has a 12 month low of $15.60 and a 12 month high of $21.85.

TELUS (NYSE:TU) (TSE:T) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 7th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $3.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.16 billion. TELUS had a net margin of 8.51% and a return on equity of 12.02%. On average, equities analysts predict that TELUS Co. will post 0.84 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 11th were paid a dividend of $0.245 per share. This is a boost from TELUS’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. This represents a $0.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.52%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 10th. TELUS’s dividend payout ratio is presently 87.27%.

About TELUS

TELUS Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of telecommunications and information technology products and services in Canada. It operates through Wireless and Wireline segments. The Wireless segment offers a range of telecommunications products and services. Its wireless products and services include network revenue comprising data and voice; and equipment sales from mobile technologies.

