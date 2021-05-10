Vivint Smart Home (NYSE:VVNT) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $10.19

Shares of Vivint Smart Home, Inc. (NYSE:VVNT) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $10.19 and last traded at $10.19, with a volume of 2169 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $10.60.

Several analysts recently weighed in on VVNT shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Vivint Smart Home from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Vivint Smart Home from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Vivint Smart Home from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.75.

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.11. The firm has a market cap of $2.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 73.93 and a beta of 0.41.

Vivint Smart Home (NYSE:VVNT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.77) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.67) by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $332.54 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $329.87 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Vivint Smart Home, Inc. will post -2.21 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vivint Smart Home by 13.7% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,592,865 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,302,000 after buying an additional 552,687 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in Vivint Smart Home by 216.5% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 297,840 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,265,000 after buying an additional 203,740 shares during the period. Q Global Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vivint Smart Home in the 4th quarter worth $3,488,000. Hood River Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Vivint Smart Home by 31.6% in the fourth quarter. Hood River Capital Management LLC now owns 596,086 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,369,000 after buying an additional 143,208 shares during the period. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Vivint Smart Home by 1,348.4% during the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 94,146 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,953,000 after acquiring an additional 87,646 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.83% of the company’s stock.

Vivint Smart Home Company Profile (NYSE:VVNT)

Vivint Smart Home, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the sale, installation, servicing, and monitoring of smart home and security systems primarily in the United States and Canada. The company's smart home platform includes cloud-enabled smart home operating systems; Vivint Assist, an AI-driven smart home automation and assistance software; software-enabled smart home devices; and tech-enabled services to educate, manage, and support the smart home.

