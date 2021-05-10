Vodafone Group Plc (LON:VOD) Receives GBX 172.62 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of Vodafone Group Plc (LON:VOD) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the sixteen research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and fifteen have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 172.62 ($2.26).

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Barclays set a GBX 175 ($2.29) target price on shares of Vodafone Group and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 170 ($2.22) price objective on shares of Vodafone Group and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a GBX 230 ($3.00) price objective on shares of Vodafone Group and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 160 ($2.09) price objective on shares of Vodafone Group in a research report on Thursday, April 8th. Finally, Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Vodafone Group in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th.

Shares of LON VOD traded up GBX 0.59 ($0.01) during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting GBX 142.41 ($1.86). The stock had a trading volume of 44,268,520 shares, compared to its average volume of 61,397,520. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 127.82, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.12. Vodafone Group has a 1 year low of GBX 100 ($1.31) and a 1 year high of GBX 157.52 ($2.06). The business has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 134.84 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 126.98. The firm has a market cap of £40.00 billion and a P/E ratio of 19.24.

About Vodafone Group

Vodafone Group Plc engages in telecommunication services in Europe and internationally. The company offers mobile services that enable customers to call, text, and access data; fixed line services, including broadband, television (TV) offerings, and voice; and convergence services under the GigaKombi and Vodafone One names to customers.

