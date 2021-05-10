Vodafone Group Plc (LON:VOD) Receives GBX 172.62 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of Vodafone Group Plc (LON:VOD) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the sixteen research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and fifteen have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 172.62 ($2.26).

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Barclays set a GBX 175 ($2.29) target price on shares of Vodafone Group and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 170 ($2.22) price objective on shares of Vodafone Group and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a GBX 230 ($3.00) price objective on shares of Vodafone Group and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 160 ($2.09) price objective on shares of Vodafone Group in a research report on Thursday, April 8th. Finally, Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Vodafone Group in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th.

Get Vodafone Group alerts:

Shares of LON VOD traded up GBX 0.59 ($0.01) during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting GBX 142.41 ($1.86). The stock had a trading volume of 44,268,520 shares, compared to its average volume of 61,397,520. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 127.82, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.12. Vodafone Group has a 1 year low of GBX 100 ($1.31) and a 1 year high of GBX 157.52 ($2.06). The business has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 134.84 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 126.98. The firm has a market cap of £40.00 billion and a P/E ratio of 19.24.

Vodafone Group Plc engages in telecommunication services in Europe and internationally. The company offers mobile services that enable customers to call, text, and access data; fixed line services, including broadband, television (TV) offerings, and voice; and convergence services under the GigaKombi and Vodafone One names to customers.

Read More: What Is an EV Stock?

Receive News & Ratings for Vodafone Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vodafone Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.