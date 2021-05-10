Volkswagen (ETR:VOW3) Given a €296.00 Price Target at The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group set a €296.00 ($348.24) target price on Volkswagen (ETR:VOW3) in a research report released on Thursday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays set a €290.00 ($341.18) price target on shares of Volkswagen and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday. Oddo Bhf set a €200.00 ($235.29) price target on shares of Volkswagen and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. DZ Bank reissued a neutral rating on shares of Volkswagen in a report on Thursday, March 25th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €270.00 ($317.65) price objective on Volkswagen and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a €277.00 ($325.88) price objective on Volkswagen and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of €254.07 ($298.90).

VOW3 opened at €210.75 ($247.94) on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is €230.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is €174.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 157.98, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The company has a market capitalization of $43.46 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.68. Volkswagen has a 1 year low of €111.10 ($130.71) and a 1 year high of €252.20 ($296.71).

About Volkswagen

Volkswagen AG manufactures and sells automobiles primarily in Europe, North America, South America, and the Asia-Pacific. The company operates in four segments: Passenger Cars and Light Commercial Vehicles, Commercial Vehicles, Power Engineering, and Financial Services. The Passenger Cars and Light Commercial Vehicles segment develops vehicles and engines, and light commercial vehicles; and produces and sells passenger cars and related parts.

