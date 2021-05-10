Vox.Finance (VOX) Market Cap Tops $1.02 Million

Vox.Finance (CURRENCY:VOX) traded 5.7% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on May 10th. One Vox.Finance coin can now be purchased for approximately $120.99 or 0.00210928 BTC on major exchanges. Vox.Finance has a total market capitalization of $1.02 million and $232,622.00 worth of Vox.Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Vox.Finance has traded 2.7% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001743 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.52 or 0.00002643 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $39.09 or 0.00068137 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 115.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $142.17 or 0.00247846 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $682.40 or 0.01189623 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.10 or 0.00003668 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.24 or 0.00030047 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $431.40 or 0.00752054 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $57,304.33 or 0.99898953 BTC.

Vox.Finance Coin Profile

Vox.Finance’s total supply is 12,533 coins and its circulating supply is 8,398 coins. Vox.Finance’s official Twitter account is @RealVoxFinance . Vox.Finance’s official website is vox.finance

