Vroom (VRM) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Vroom (NASDAQ:VRM) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, May 12th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.63) per share for the quarter. Parties interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Vroom (NASDAQ:VRM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 2nd. The company reported ($0.44) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.37) by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $405.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $401.20 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Vroom to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

VRM opened at $39.90 on Monday. Vroom has a 12-month low of $26.96 and a 12-month high of $75.49. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $41.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $40.52.

In other news, Director Adam Valkin sold 582,973 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.53, for a total value of $21,878,976.69. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, insider Patricia Moran sold 29,400 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $1,470,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 1,568,377 shares of company stock worth $59,031,312 in the last quarter.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Vroom from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Vroom from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on Vroom from $65.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Wedbush reduced their target price on Vroom from $55.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, Raymond James started coverage on Vroom in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $47.00 price objective on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Vroom has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $56.21.

About Vroom

Vroom, Inc operates an e-commerce platform for buying and selling of new and used cars in the United States. It also offers financing solutions. The company was formerly known as Auto America, Inc and changed its name to Vroom, Inc in July 2015. The company was incorporated in 2012 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

