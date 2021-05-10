VSE Co. (NASDAQ:VSEC) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $165.46 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect that VSE Co. (NASDAQ:VSEC) will announce $165.46 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for VSE’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $173.19 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $161.28 million. VSE posted sales of $168.72 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 1.9%. The company is expected to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, August 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that VSE will report full-year sales of $695.37 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $682.30 million to $716.01 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $795.85 million, with estimates ranging from $770.70 million to $842.71 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow VSE.

VSE (NASDAQ:VSEC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The construction company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.09. VSE had a return on equity of 10.35% and a net margin of 0.17%.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on VSEC. Zacks Investment Research raised VSE from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on shares of VSE from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. William Blair initiated coverage on shares of VSE in a research report on Monday, March 15th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, B. Riley started coverage on shares of VSE in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $61.00 price target on the stock. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $47.20.

VSE stock traded up $0.83 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $44.76. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 270 shares, compared to its average volume of 60,991. The firm has a market capitalization of $568.63 million, a PE ratio of 439.34 and a beta of 1.64. VSE has a 1 year low of $18.70 and a 1 year high of $48.03. The company has a current ratio of 2.41, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $41.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $38.21.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 13th. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.80%. VSE’s payout ratio is presently 10.75%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of VSEC. Legal Advantage Investments Inc. bought a new stake in VSE during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $8,812,000. FIL Ltd boosted its position in VSE by 18.3% during the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 438,902 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $16,893,000 after purchasing an additional 68,048 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in VSE by 9.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 695,355 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $27,466,000 after purchasing an additional 59,992 shares in the last quarter. Walthausen & Co. LLC purchased a new position in shares of VSE in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,042,000. Finally, Roubaix Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of VSE in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,477,000. 72.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About VSE

VSE Corporation operates as a diversified products and services aftermarket company in the United States. The company operates in three segments: Aviation, Fleet, and Federal and Defense. The Aviation segment provides international parts supply and distribution, supply chain solutions, and component and engine accessory maintenance, repair, and overhaul (MRO) services.

