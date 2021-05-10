W.W. Grainger (NYSE:GWW) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

W.W. Grainger (NYSE:GWW) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Friday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 19.000-20.500 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $18.600. The company issued revenue guidance of $12.70 billion-$13 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $12.38 billion.

GWW has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Atlantic Securities upgraded shares of W.W. Grainger from an underweight rating to a neutral rating and set a $435.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded W.W. Grainger from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $480.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. UBS Group cut their target price on W.W. Grainger from $465.00 to $455.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on W.W. Grainger from $460.00 to $520.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of W.W. Grainger from $400.00 to $460.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Monday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $425.36.

Shares of W.W. Grainger stock traded up $6.48 on Monday, hitting $472.12. 393 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 324,959. W.W. Grainger has a 12-month low of $263.83 and a 12-month high of $467.58. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $412.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $396.26. The company has a market cap of $24.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.21, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a current ratio of 2.97, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01.

W.W. Grainger (NYSE:GWW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The industrial products company reported $4.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.30 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $3.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.04 billion. W.W. Grainger had a return on equity of 41.31% and a net margin of 5.37%. The company’s revenue was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $4.24 earnings per share. Analysts predict that W.W. Grainger will post 16.29 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 10th will be paid a $1.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 7th. This represents a $6.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.37%. This is a positive change from W.W. Grainger’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.53. W.W. Grainger’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.40%.

In other news, CEO Donald G. Macpherson sold 4,276 shares of W.W. Grainger stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $407.01, for a total value of $1,740,374.76. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 61,175 shares in the company, valued at $24,898,836.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Laurie R. Thomson sold 1,994 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $459.46, for a total value of $916,163.24. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 2,680 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,231,352.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 8,805 shares of company stock worth $3,688,815 over the last three months. Insiders own 13.97% of the company’s stock.

W.W. Grainger, Inc distributes maintenance, repair, and operating (MRO) products and services in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company provides material handling equipment, safety and security supplies, lighting and electrical products, power and hand tools, pumps and plumbing supplies, cleaning and maintenance supplies, and metalworking tools.

