Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA) Shares Sold by Wealthstreet Investment Advisors LLC

Wealthstreet Investment Advisors LLC lowered its stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA) by 10.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,320 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 1,103 shares during the period. Wealthstreet Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance were worth $512,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in WBA. Diversified Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance during the fourth quarter worth $203,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 1,038.0% in the 4th quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 1,138 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 1,038 shares during the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 26.1% in the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 21,666 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $864,000 after buying an additional 4,491 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 126.0% during the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 82,500 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $3,290,000 after acquiring an additional 46,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stolper Co boosted its stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 14.2% in the fourth quarter. Stolper Co now owns 28,004 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $1,117,000 after acquiring an additional 3,479 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.96% of the company’s stock.

WBA stock opened at $54.53 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $53.55 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $46.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 0.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $47.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 109.06, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.44. Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. has a one year low of $33.36 and a one year high of $57.05.

Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 30th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.30. Walgreens Boots Alliance had a return on equity of 18.33% and a net margin of 0.33%. The business had revenue of $32.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $36.16 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.52 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. will post 4.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.4675 per share. This represents a $1.87 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 20th. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.45%.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on WBA. Guggenheim upgraded shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, January 11th. TheStreet raised Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $44.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Truist Financial raised their price target on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $50.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $41.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Walgreens Boots Alliance has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $49.06.

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc operates as a pharmacy-led health and beauty retail company. It operates through three segments: Retail Pharmacy USA, Retail Pharmacy International, and Pharmaceutical Wholesale. The Retail Pharmacy USA segment sells prescription drugs and an assortment of retail products, including health, wellness, beauty, personal care, consumable, and general merchandise products through its retail drugstores.

